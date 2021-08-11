Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 239 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,705,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,137. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.