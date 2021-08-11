Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBA. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.