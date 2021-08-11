Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.