Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

RBA opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

