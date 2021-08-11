Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $58.28, but opened at $60.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 49,528 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.45. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.