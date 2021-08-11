RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361,838 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.96% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $149,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

