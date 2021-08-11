Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $62.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

