Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,680,000 after purchasing an additional 119,514 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

