Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,680,000 after purchasing an additional 119,514 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
