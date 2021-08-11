Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 2.3% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.16. 2,404,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,296. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75.

