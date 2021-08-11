Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 216.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.8% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.96. 8,236,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,335,297. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

