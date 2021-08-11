Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$5.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$564.28 million and a PE ratio of 13.52. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at C$295,392.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.33%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

