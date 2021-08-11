Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 380 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 380 price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 363.92.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

