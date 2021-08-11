Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RYCEY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

