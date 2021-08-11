Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RYCEY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
