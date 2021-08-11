Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $479.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

