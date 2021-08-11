Roth Capital Lowers Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target to $6.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

BWEN stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,912 shares of company stock valued at $230,687. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 50.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 22.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

