Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 39 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

