Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $443,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Snap were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Snap by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 68,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,642,288.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,111,960 shares of company stock valued at $423,550,675 over the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

