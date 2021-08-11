Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $658,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

