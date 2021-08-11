Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $801,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,231 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 129.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 120.3% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 272,598 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 148,848 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

