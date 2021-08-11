Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $394,000 Investment in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.07% of Vectrus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

VEC stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $543.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.46. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.