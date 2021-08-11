Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,655.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,024,704 shares of company stock worth $119,009,221. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

