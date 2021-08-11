Roubaix Capital LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QUIK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

