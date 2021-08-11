Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases 5,470 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. UFP Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of UFP Technologies worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Shares of UFPT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,444. The company has a market capitalization of $476.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.50. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.