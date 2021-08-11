Roubaix Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Mayville Engineering accounts for about 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.56. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

