Royal Bank of Canada Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$22.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

