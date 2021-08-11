Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $64.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $195.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 476.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 201.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

