Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $64.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.
Shares of GLPG stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $195.74.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
