Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$41.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTSHF. CIBC decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

WTSHF stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

