Royal Bank of Canada Increases City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $16.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CIO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
Shares of CIO opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).
