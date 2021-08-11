Royal Bank of Canada Increases City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $16.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of CIO opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

