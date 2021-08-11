Royal Bank of Canada Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$96.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GRT.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.33.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$86.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.33. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$88.59.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

