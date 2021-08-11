Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

