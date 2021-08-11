Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 165.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

