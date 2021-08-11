Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target to $5.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

ENDP opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Endo International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Endo International by 14,744.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

