Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INKM opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $36.41.

