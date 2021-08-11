Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.