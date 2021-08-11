Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global (TSE:WSP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian cut WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.33.

Shares of WSP traded up C$7.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$158.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,852. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$82.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$159.61.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

