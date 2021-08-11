Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,480.74 ($19.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £115.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.76. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,398.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

