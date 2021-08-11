RPS Group (LON:RPS) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at Liberum Capital

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

RPS Group stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.79. RPS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.48 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.