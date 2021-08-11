RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.41 ($62.84).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

