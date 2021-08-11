Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Rua Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.74. The company has a market capitalization of £27.18 million and a PE ratio of -14.89.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Rua Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rua Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.