Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Set at C$37.00 by Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has been assigned a C$37.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$35.21 on Monday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.98.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

