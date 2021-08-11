Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

