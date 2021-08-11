SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $744,054.81 and approximately $70,278.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00152964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00157011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.57 or 1.00330494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.81 or 0.00855490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 757,336 coins and its circulating supply is 730,194 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

