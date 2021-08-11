Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 602 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.51. The stock had a trading volume of 269,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.02. The stock has a market cap of $357.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

