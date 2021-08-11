Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,622,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $57,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,888,000 after buying an additional 416,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6,981.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after buying an additional 411,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.44. 62,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

