Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 1,943 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

RSP traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.41. The stock had a trading volume of 165,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,704. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $154.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

