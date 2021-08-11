Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 110,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,687,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $445.63. 364,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $445.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

