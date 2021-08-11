Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $4.91 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 2.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 169,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.