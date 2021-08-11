Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLAMU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $20,212,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the first quarter worth about $13,277,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $9,954,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SLAMU stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 202,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.85.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

