Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,781 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 12.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $75,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.76. The stock had a trading volume of 702,075 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.