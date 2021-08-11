Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 61,200 Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTOCU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

